Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial service
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Veronica Starner


1943 - 2019
Veronica Starner Obituary
Veronica Starner

Columbus - Veronica I. Starner, age 76 of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. She was born May 15, 1943 in New Lexington, OH, daughter of the late Charles A. and Elizabeth (Spires) Hankinson Sr.

She is survived by her children, Donald (Cheryl Manske) Starner, of Lancaster, Daniel (John Simons) Starner, of Columbus, Stephen (Wendi) Starner, of Lancaster, and Teresa (Rodney) Rollins, of Canal Winchester; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Ruth) Hankinson, of Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald K. Starner; brothers, Charles Jr. and Gerald; sisters, Catherine Jenkins, Rita Brock, Dorothy Wilson, and Frances Speelman.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to the Scleroderma Foundation, Ohio Chapter, P.O. Box 107, Pataskala, OH 43062.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 24, 2019
