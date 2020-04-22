|
Vesta Joan White
Bremen - Vesta Joan White, 81, of Bremen, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Altercare Thornville. She was born January 27, 1939 to the late Joseph David and Helen (Haught) Smith in Wheeling, West Virginia.
She was a graduate of New Matamoras High School and was retired from the Friendly Bremen Bank, Bremen Branch. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Calvary United Methodist Church.
Joan is survived by her children, David Lee (Victoria Lynn) White, Tina Rae (Andrew) Kern and Michele Ann White; 4 grandchildren, Lance, Mitchell, Bridgett and Jesse (Jillian); 2 great-grandchildren, Peyton and Beau; siblings, Terry D. (Beverly) Smith and Marta R. Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, William (Bill) White and sister, Donna Launder in January of this year.
Private services will be held Friday at Morgan Funeral Home. Public graveside services will follow Friday at 12:30 pm at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Many thanks to Donna at hospice and to the nurses and aides at Altercare for the loving care provided to our mother during her illness. Contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark, Ohio 43055. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020