Vicki Alten
Vicki Alten

Lancaster - Vicki Alten, 60 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at Main Street Terrace. Vicki was born in Lancaster, Ohio on October 1st, 1959 to Jerry and Judi Nafzger.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Alten; children, Matthew (Stefanie) Alten and Sarah Alten; brother, Jerry Nafzger; and her mother, Judi Nafzger.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Nafzger.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Main Street Terrace for their loving care and support for Vicki and her family over the years.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at 12:30PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Davidson officiating. Burial is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11AM-12PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (hdsa.org) in Vicki's memory.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
