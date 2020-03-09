Resources
Carroll - 1946-2020

Vicki Jo Mayse, age 73, of Carroll, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born July 9, 1946 in Zanesville to the late Clarence and Mary (Jaynes) Russi. Vicki retired from American Electric Power and loved spending time with her family, going to the river with family, and was a diehard Ohio State fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Mayse in 2003; and her son, Douglas S. Kurovsky. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberley (Larry) King, Bremen; sons, Kyle Kurovsky, Blacklick, and Brett (Danielle) Mayse, Pickerington; her loving grandchildren, Russell Kurovsky, Loryn Competti, Kylee King, Luke and Logan Mayse. Friends may visit 11 am to 1 pm Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Entombment after at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in Vicki's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
