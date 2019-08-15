|
|
Vickie Lynne Carroll
THURSTON - Vickie Carroll passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer on August 13, 2019 at her home.
Vickie was a member of Thurston United Methodist Church, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Her greatest joys in life were loving on her grandbabies and watching the Buckeyes and the Browns.
Vickie was born January 11, 1954 to Virginia Clum Kellner and Richard Clum. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Russell (Rusty) Carroll; children, Jamie Carroll, Tasha Anthony and Tammi Carroll; her mother, Virginia Clum Kellner; 9 grandchildren, Haylee, Dylan, Madysen, Cayden, Blaze, Arianna, Cole, Ava and Linnon; sister, Dixie Clum; mother-in-law, Evelyn Ankrom; sisters-in-law aka "The Staff", Terressa (John) Potts, Bida (Jim) Shook, Tammy (Bob) Hankison, Tabby (David) McCreary; special family friends, Jason Anthony and Missy Music; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard (Dick) Clum; brother, Rick Clum; father-in-law, Russ Carroll; brother-in-law, Stephan Carroll; and niece, Beth Clum.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main Street, Baltimore, Ohio 43105 with Rev. Clara Kwon officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Caring Cremation will take place after the service.
Memorial Contributions can be made to The James Cancer Hospital or FairHoPe Hospice in Vickie's name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019