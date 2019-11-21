Services
Vicky Sue Neff

Lancaster - Vicky Sue Neff, 63, died 11/18/2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She worked at Binigers Drive-Thru for 25 years and was a pharmacy tech at Kroger's for 12 years. Vicky and her incredible personality and wonderful smile will be greatly missed by all her numerous friends, family and loving husband Phil.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith funeral Home and Crematory. A full obituary and online condolences can be seen at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
