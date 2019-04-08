|
Vicky Winland
Lancaster - Vicky D. Winland, age 64 of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. She was born December 21, 1954 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Herbert Wallace and Phyllis Saunders.
She is survived by her husband, Dave L. Winland; children, Shannon Michael Rager and Tammy Rager, both of Logan; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Ronald (Darlene) Behrens and Danny (Mary) Saunders, both of Lancaster. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jonny Lyn Wright; sister, Donna Harron.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Cremation will follow. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019