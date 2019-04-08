Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
1954 - 2019
Vicky Winland Obituary
Vicky Winland

Lancaster - Vicky D. Winland, age 64 of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. She was born December 21, 1954 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Herbert Wallace and Phyllis Saunders.

She is survived by her husband, Dave L. Winland; children, Shannon Michael Rager and Tammy Rager, both of Logan; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Ronald (Darlene) Behrens and Danny (Mary) Saunders, both of Lancaster. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jonny Lyn Wright; sister, Donna Harron.

Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Cremation will follow. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
