Victoria Ann Hardy
Lancaster - Victoria Ann Hardy, 60, of Lancaster, passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born to the late Richard and Patricia Ann Braddock on May 14, 1959 in Newark, OH.
Vikki lived her life to the fullest. She could always make you smile when you were down, and she became the best mom you could ever want.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ann (Shawn) Frank; grandson, Kyle Richard Frank; and granddaughter, Morgan Patricia Donahue.
Vikki was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will take place at 3:30 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit from 1:30 PM until the time of service on Friday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020