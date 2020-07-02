Victoria Lynn "Vicky" Ryba
Vicky Ryba, 68, passed away in the early evening on June 26, 2020. She was born February 25, 1952 in Virginia to the late Roy and Judy Gordon of Lancaster, Ohio. Vicky was loved by many, a true friend and a second Mother to the countless people's lives she touched. She led a rewarding career at LD Wholesale as a Controller for over 30 years, where she was accepted like family to the DeSimone's. Vicky and her husband, Lawrence, retired to their beautiful home on Portage Lakes, fulfilling their dream to live on the water. Together, they also enjoyed an array of music, boating and traveling the world seeing endless, breathtaking sites.
Vicky is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Larry; son, Michael; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Thayer; grandchildren, Cody, Rylee, Zachery, Nathen, and Maximus; brother, Roy (Audrey) Gordon; as well as many friends.
Due to the pandemic and Vicky's wishes of cremation, there are no plans to have services at this time. A celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Vicky's name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, STE. E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Please keep the entire Ryba family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
