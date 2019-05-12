Victoria N. Young



Lancaster - Victoria N. Young, 77, of Lancaster On May 5, 2019 - The Lord stopped her sweet heart and took her home - safe and in His loving arms.



Vickie enjoyed baking, sewing, and the needle arts. Over the years, she was an active member in the choir at Fairfield Christian Church, was editor of the church newsletter at Gloryland Nazarene, and was a member of the United Brethren Church as a child and again in recent years. She found happiness and solace in her faith and relationship with God.



She is survived by her daughter - Jenny Young of Castle Rock, Colorado, A Dear Friend - Martha Darling of Lancaster, Ohio, Brother - Dr. Kail (Rosalyn) Ruffner of Grayson, Kentucky, and Sister - Rebecca Starkey of Amanda, Ohio as well as nieces and nephews.



She was the daughter of George F. Ruffner and Mabel Kinser Ruffner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband - James W. Young, and Brothers - Neil G. Ruffner and Lewis "Jack" Lacey.



A Memorial Service is to be held on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME at 1PM. With the family's gratitude, Mark Barbee will lead the service. Visitation will be held from NOON until the time of the service on Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA).



Mail checks to: Aging Solutions, 3776 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43207



Or with PayPal:



https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=kbQwijh8XOewMmAtPphyQWhhhmYU8TsgruRA-0A-N7b9XFu6ZDr-L1Btv-MVlte3lZoq20&country.x=US&locale.x=US Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 12, 2019