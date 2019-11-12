|
|
Viola Shaw
Lancaster - Viola M. Shaw, age 83 of Lancaster, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Altercare Lanfair. She was born May 4, 1936 in Fairfield County, daughter of the late Loy G. and Goldie G. (Moody) Hyme. Viola was a graduate and Valedictorian of Amanda High School, class of 1954. Although a homemaker, she also worked many years as a cook at Eggs & Stuff, A.P. Jacklind, and Annie's Cheesecake. She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church where she was active in the Prayer Shawl Group and she was a former member of the Fairfield Herb Society.
Her most prominent role was that of mother. Growing up, she always wanted to be a "mommy". The only role she treasured more was being a grandmother. Her view was that, "children belong to God. He just loans them to us for a few years so we can nurture, love and raise them and we are to do the best we can." - and that is exactly what she did.
She is survived by her children, Dale (Trina) Shaw, of Alexandria, VA, Allen Shaw, of Lancaster, Susan Shaw, of Austin, TX, Thomas (Verian) Shaw, of Frederick, MD, Ann (Christopher) Kilroy, of Euclid, Regina (Matt) King, of Lancaster, Craig Shaw, of Lancaster, and Amy (Paul) Schleich, of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Paul D. Shaw; son, Charles Shaw; infant brother, Harold Hyme; brother, Carl Hyme; sister, Alice Kohler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Fr. Tyron Tomson, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019