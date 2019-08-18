Services
1944 - 2019
Violet Chafin Obituary
Violet Chafin

Carroll - Violet J. Chafin, 74, of Carroll passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at her residence. Violet was born in Lancaster, Ohio on November 13th, 1944 to the late Orman and Bessie Knecht. She was a Graduate of Lancaster High School and had worked for many years at DFAS.

Violet loved the simple joys in life. She always enjoyed making her daily trips to Bob Evans with her grandson, Preston. Violet lived for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Her greatest joy in life was her grandkids. She is now reunited with her husband Ralph and together they will be watching over the family. "You are our sunshine and we cannot wait to feel your warmth again."

Violet is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cattran; grandchildren, Megan Cattran and Preston Cattran; her furry felines, Patches and Boogers; and her daughter, Elizabeth (Damian) Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 34 years, Ralph Chafin; and siblings, Junior Knecht, Kathleen Rowles and Leila Hollet.

Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
