Violet June (Ricketts) Klingler
SOMERSET - Violet June (Ricketts) Klingler, 93, formerly of Somerset, Ohio, died at 1:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Lancaster, Ohio.
Violet was born April 19, 1926 in Adelphi, Ohio, one of nine children of the late George and Nina Tisdale Ricketts. She was a graduate of Adelphi High School and attended The Ohio State University.
Violet had been a secretary at Midland Mutual Insurance Company, a telephone operator, a former owner of The Midway Store, a member of the Perry County Garden Club, a 4-H advisor, and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of Somerset United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Pansy" Klingler and a granddaughter, Katie Yonker. She is survived by her children, Sheree (Dick) Leffe, Tim (Cathy) Klingler, Penny (Ken) Yonker and Cindy (Keith) Schlarb; six grandchildren, Grace, Mae, Evan, Jonathan, Christopher and Anna; and four great-grandchildren, Ruby, Judah, Fern and Sadie.
Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Old Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020