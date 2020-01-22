|
|
Violet L. Bibler
Lancaster - Violet L. Bibler, 99 formerly of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away a Carriage Court of Lancaster on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1920, to the late Earl and Ethel Trimmer. Violet graduated from Liberty Union High School Class in 1938. Violet enjoyed her family and watching her Grandchildren in all of their sporting events and life events. She also enjoyed going out to eat and traveling. Violet is a member of New Zion United Methodist Church and attended South Bloomfield United Methodist Church while living with her daughter in South Bloomfield. Violet was a member of Baltimore Senior Center as well as Pickaway Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Bibler/Duncan) Acord of South Bloomfield; grandchildren, Mark (Bekki) Duncan of Florida, Chad (Jodelle) Duncan of North Carolina, Lori (Eric) Zimpfer of Pataskala, and Randy D. Bugnon; great grandchildren, Sidney (John) Cole North Carolina, Zakary Duncan of Ohio, Trey and Cade Duncan of North Carolina, Emma (Brett) Coffell of Florida, Katelyn, Kaylee, Kenzie and Makenna Zimpfer of Ohio; great great granddaughter, Lainey Coffell of Florida; sister-in-law, Leota Trimmer of Baltimore; niece, June (Mike) Neer of Kansas; nephews, Dan (Cathy) and Mark (Randi) Trimmer, Ron (Ruth) Bibler and Karen Ruble all of Ohio.
Violet was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Bibler and second husband, Edison Bibler, son, Ralph D. Bibler, brother, Melvin Trimmer and son-in-law, Fred Acord.
The family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to Carriage Court of Lancaster and Heartland Hospice.
Funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Reverends Jeff Smalley and Floyd Hubbell officiating. Burial will follow in Union Evangelical Cemetery. Friends may visit 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Donations may be given to New Zion United Methodist Church, 10991 Snyder Church Road., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 or South Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 5027 W. Second Street, P. O. Box 12, South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103 in her memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020