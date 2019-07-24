Virgil M George



Lancaster - Virgil M. George, 84, died of lung cancer and passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born January 26, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio to Harry and Luella George.



Virgil was a 1953 graduate of Lancaster High School. He was a successful machinist and co-owner of a machine shop for many years and retired in 1997. He and his wife, Carloyn enjoyed travelling and Ohio State football and basketball. He also enjoyed working puzzles and framing them for people he loved.



Virgil is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn D. (Keller) George, whom he married on December 17, 1955; his children, Linda (Mark) DeBoe of Mesa, AZ, Debbie George of New Straitsville and Mike George of Lancaster; 8 grandchildren; 18 great - grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jon George; 6 brothers and sisters.



Memorial services will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3 PM at the Zeigler Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4003 Tschopp Road NE, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.