Virginia A. (Wilson) Behrens
Lancaster - Virginia A. (Wilson) Behrens, age 97, passed to a new life June 23, 2019. During her years of life on earth, she was retired from DCSC as the manager of the BX. She also was a good cook- a baker of pies for many friends and Shade's restaurant. She was a seamstress who mended many clothes for family and friends. She was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lithopolis.
Virginia is survived by her son, Duane L. (Rosemary Fowler) Behrens; and her daughter, Bonnie S. (Alan N.) Butterbaugh; grandsons, Kyle A. (Andrea) Butterbaugh and Kris C. (Cassie) Butterbaugh; six great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Eric, Adrian, Camden, Shea and Porter Butterbaugh. She is also survived by her sister, Leola Creiglow, at 98 years of age. Her husband, Robert L. Behrens died in 1999.
Friends may call at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 133 South St, Lithopolis, Ohio 43136 or to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Ste 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 in Virginia's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 26, 2019