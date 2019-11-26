Services
Rushville - Virginia Angela Miller, 93, of Rushville, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Buckeye Care and Rehab. She was born December 30, 1925 in Noble County, Ohio the daughter of Herman E. and Pearl (Burkhart) Pabst. She was a graduate of Noble County High School and worked in home health care for many years. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Lancaster.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Roy (Gerda), Dwight (Debbie) and Charlie Miller; her daughter, Dorene (Jim) Guseman; 6 grandchildren, Christy, Daylyn, Mike, Andrew, Jennifer and James "JJ"; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Pabst; and sister, Violet Pabst.

A time to visit with Virginia's family will be from 5 - 8 PM Friday, November 29th at Bremen Elementary, 210 Strayer Avenue, Bremen, Ohio.

Funeral services will take place Saturday at 11 AM in the school with Rev. Karl Hartmann officiating. Graveside services take place Monday, Dec. 2nd at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
