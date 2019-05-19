|
|
Virginia Swick
Millersport - Memorial services, celebrating the life of Virginia Mae (Bowman) Swick, 82, of Millersport, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the Millersport United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Ralston as celebrant.
Virginia passed away early Thursday morning, May 16, 2019, in Lancaster after a brief period of failing health. She was born November 11, 1936, in Alexandria, the daughter of the late Ralph and Jeanne (Grandstaff) Bowman. She was a graduate of Alexandria H.S., class of 1954, and was a lifelong homemaker.
She lived her life focused on her family: enjoying cooking for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A pastor's wife, she made hospitality and kindness a focus in her life. She was a member of the Millersport U.M. church and the Millersport senior citizens. She also enjoyed wintering in Vero Beach Florida, where she was active in the Asbury U.M. Church.
She is survived by her loving family: Gene (Jessica) Swick, Timothy (Michelle) Swick, Rebekah (John) Cobb-Chaffin and Jonathan (Shari) Swick; her brother Don (Martha) Bowman and her sister Gloria Wilson; 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the Millersport United Methodist Church in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the services.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Virginia and the Swick family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 19, 2019