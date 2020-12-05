Virginia Thomas
With enduring love and grateful hearts for having been blessed with such a wonderful Mom, we, her children, celebrate the life of Virginia Louise Thomas, 92, who joined our dear Lord on Tuesday night, December 3, 2020.
Born August 10, 1928, Virginia was the daughter of the late Cecil and Katie Fields, owners of The White Cottage Hamburgers, in Lancaster, Ohio. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, in Lancaster; and from Mt Caramel School of Nursing, in Columbus. She practiced as a Registered Nurse at Fairfield Medical Center, before her marriage to the late George D. Thomas in 1953. Her family moved to Logan, Ohio, where Virginia was a stay-at-home Mom for 16 years; and an active member of St. John's Catholic Church; St. John's School PTA; a Girl Scout Troop leader; and a parent volunteer for various school events. She returned to her nursing career at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan, in 1970; and became the Assistant Director of Surgery during her 22 year tenure.
Post retirement, she was a Make-A-Wish volunteer; a member of St. Mary's Church in Lancaster; and a volunteer for needy family support through various outreach programs. She traveled extensively to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska; and she especially loved the New England states, and Florida's Gulf Coast.
Those who knew and loved Virginia were entertained by her humor; her "can do" energy; her unceasingly optimistic attitude; and her unstoppable spirit of adventure. Her grounded life priorities, however, were the hallmark of her being: an unwavering faith in God; her fierce love of her family, and of friends, who became family; and her intense commitment to caring for others.
Virginia watches now from her Heavenly home over her daughter, Kathryn (Thomas) Younker; son, David Thomas; and David's wife, Lisa; Virginia's brother-in-law, Ed Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
A socially-distanced Catholic Mass will be offered at 11:30 AM, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 132 S. High Street, Lancaster, Ohio. In respect for your health and safety, we will defer calling hours to prayers of your heart; and will hold graveside services (in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, in Lancaster, Ohio) for "family only". In lieu of flowers, our Mom would honor and appreciate your donation to the charity of your choice
.