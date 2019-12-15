|
|
Vivian J. Woods
LANCASTER - Vivian J. Woods 98 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lan-Fair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on July 11, 1921 in Fairfield County, Ohio to the late George and Mildred Graf. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School Class of 1939.
Vivian was a retired bookkeeper for Helen's Flowers with 25 years of service and had been a clerk for Buckeye Mart.
She was an active member of Mills Memorial United Methodist Church, past president of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, T. N. T. Club (Past Room Mothers' of West Side School since 1957) and Olivedale Senior Citizens Center.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Luann Darfus of Lancaster, Ohio; son, Larry (Annita Meyer) Woods of Hilliard, Ohio; granddaughter, Jena Marie (Josh Wharton) Gilbert of Lancaster, Ohio; great grandchild, Brantley Andrew Wharton; brother-in-law, Nelson French of Columbus, Ohio, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Andrew "Andy" Woods, parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, Esther and Devon Tipple, Bernice Sharp, Doris and Hank Le May, brother and sister-in-law, Wilbur "Bud" and Martha Graf, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Helen and Frank Sater, Esther and Harold Woods, Emagean French and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andy and Nora Woods.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Branson Hawkes officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may visit Wednesday 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the American Legion Auxiliary, c/o Tammy Dillon, 129 Canal St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019