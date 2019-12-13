|
|
Wallace Tate
Lancaster - Wallace Allen Tate, Jr. was welcomed to Eternal Life December 12, 2019 by his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Wally was born to Wallace and Ruth (Miller) Tate on December 1, 1950 in Perry County. He graduated from New Lexington High School in 1969. A graduate of Muskingum Area Technical College, Wally held a degree in applied sciences. Army specialist fourth class Wallace Tate proudly served his country as a military police officer. He retired from Southeastern Correctional Institution in 1999.
Wally is survived by Sharma, his wife of 28 years. Sons, Andrew (Natalie) Curtis, Tyler (Cydnee) Curtis, and Luke (Allyson) Tate; grandchildren, Liam and Finnegan Curtis, Cadaleigha, Knoxley, and Evra Curtis, and Roewyn and Rhett Tate, sisters-in-law, Suzanne Cave, Janelle (Donald) Wolfe, and Paulette Wharton; beloved nieces and nephews, and special friends Dan and Kathy Krile. Wally was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jackie Sines. Wally lived a very full life. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family, watching sports, thrifting and most especially lengthy naps.
The family will be celebrating his life with a visitation at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME at 222 South Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130 on Monday December 16th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. There will be a gathering at Saint Joseph Catholic Church located at 308 Elm Street, Sugar Grove, OH 43155 following the visitation.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 424 Locust St. Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019