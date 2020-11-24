1/1
Walter Huffer
1937 - 2020
Amanda - Walter J. Huffer, age 83 of Amanda, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center surrounded by four generations of his family. He was born January 7, 1937 in Columbus, son of the late Walter and Eleanora (Denny) Huffer. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from Sonoco Paper Products. Walt played harmonica and stringed instruments in a bluegrass band and the Olivedale Kitchen Band.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim (John) Conrad of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Stacey (Shawn) Krouskoupf, Joey (Nicole) Triplett, B.J. (Stephanie) Triplett, Jessie (fiancé Scott Reid) Conrad and Jenny (Lyon) George; 22 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren; twin sister, Sue Denny, of Georgia. He is also survived by his faithful companion, Dog. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther Jean Huffer; daughter, Debora Huffer; brother, Robert Huffer; great grandson, Chris Burkart Jr.

A Celebration of Life service including military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home with Sue Johnson officiating. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. The Celebration of Life service may also be viewed live at the funeral home's Facebook page. In accordance with State mandates, COVID Protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be followed.

Family requests memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.

Walt's family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Fairfield Medical Center and FairHoPe Hospice for their compassionate care.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.








Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
