Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Lancaster - Walter Joseph Yates, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at his residence. Joe was born in Lancaster, Ohio on October 30th, 1942 to the late Walter E. and Mildred I. Yates. Joe was a 1960 Graduate of Lancaster High School and had retired from Anchor Hocking. Joe had also worked for Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, as well as the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

Joe is survived by his loving daughters, Lisa Jo (Jeff) Klopfer, Susan Beth (Blaine) Flowers, and Heidi Lynn (Jimmy) Yates; as well as grandchildren, Kaitlin (Josh) Layne, Emily Flowers, and Sarah Klopfer; he is also survived by many other loving family members and his good friend, Pat.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at 10:30AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. Burial is to follow at Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster. Friends and family may visit on Sunday from 1PM-3PM & 5PM-7PM at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019
