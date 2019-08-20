|
Wanda Carney
Lancaster - Wanda Jean Carney, 83, formerly of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Hennis Care Centre of Bolivar. She was born on September 17, 1935 in Canal Winchester to the late Herbert Al and Myrtle K. (Davis) Bush. Wanda enjoyed Bingo and cherished attending family events.
Wanda is survived by her son Jeff Carney, grandson Jeremy Carney, great grandchildren Gavin, Noah and Alexandria, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale Carney and sister Kathleen Young.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:30PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Union Grove Cemetery, Canal Winchester. The Sheridan Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019