Wanda Grover



Lancaster - Wanda L. Grover, 97, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born February 24, 1922 in Vinton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late James and Nanna (Woodrum) Byas. She was a retired inspector for RCA in Circleville.



She is survived by seven daughters, Gwendolyn Vaught of New Albany, Indiana, Drucilla Bays of Oak Hill, Wanda (Ricky) Jett of Foster, Kentucky, Helen (Terry) Meyers and Joyce (Doug) Preston both of Lakeland, Florida, Amanda Sutton and Rebecca Grover both of Lancaster; seventeen grandchildren and several great and great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Grover; son, Norman Haynes; four grandchildren; seven brothers and four sisters.



Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Heath Jenkins officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Monday.



Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary