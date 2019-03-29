|
Wanda J. Bralley
LANCASTER - Wanda J. Bralley, 94 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was a homemaker and loved her family.
Wanda is survived by her son, Dennis (Carol) Frear of Lancaster, Ohio; daughter, Donita (Keith) McGill of N. Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Jimmy (Linda) Cain, Denise (Buddy) Perrone, Troy (Beth) Frear and Monica (Scott) Searing; several great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, grandson, Greg Frear and brothers and sisters.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019