Wanda Marie MartinLogan - Wanda Marie Martin, age 97, of Logan, Ohio, passed away December 3, 2020at LanFair, Lancaster, Ohio.Wanda was born March 3, 1923 in New Straitsville, Ohio to James Owen Wallace and Myrtle Marie Wallace. She worked for many years at Ray-O-Vac in Lancaster, worked at Hocking Valley Community Hospital; was involved in the Pentecostal Church for 70 years; was a member of the First Church Praise and Worship Center in Logan since 1979; member of the Scenic Hills Senior Citizens Center.Surviving are sons Kenneth Owen (Sandra) Martin of Sardinia. Michael Lynn (Patsy) Martin of Logan; daughter Janice Marie Baker of Logan; daughter-in-law Sharon Martin of Hebron; grandchildren Tammy, Jerry, Kimberly, Laura, Rebel, Kelly, Kenni, Wendy, Robin, Michael, Denise, Denny; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; sisters Myrna Angle of Logan, Patricia (William) Cook of Newark.Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 69 years and 5 months Kenneth L. Martin who passed away October 9, 2009; son Jerry Martin; granddaughter Jana L. Baker; siblings Ralph Wallace, Frank Wallace, Evelyn Wallace.Funeral services will be held 1:00 Tuesday December 8, 2020 at the First Church Praise and Worship Center, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial will be in New Straitsville Cemetery, New Straitsville.Calling hours will be observed 4-8pm Monday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home.There will be no funeral dinner. Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral or calling hoursLETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: