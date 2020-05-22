|
Waneta R. Burt
Thornville -
Waneta R. Burt, 88, of Thornville, passed away on May 20, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born in Gahanna to the late Raymond and Pauline Carpenter on May 3, 1932.
Waneta expressed her passion for taking care of the elderly by working in home healthcare and nursing homes. She loved her family greatly, having a soft spot for her grandchildren especially.
She is survived by her children, Garry (Debbie) Caudy, Vickie (Tom) Dempsey, Cheryl (Kim) McCafferty, and Bill (Amanda) Burt; grandchildren, Kelly, Samantha, Chad, Bobby, Matt, Nicole, Ashleigh, Mackinley, Craig, Kyle, Randy, Hope, Brittany, David, Hannah, and Abby; great grandchildren, David, Tyler, Kelsie, Jessica, Chase, Connor, Carlee, Cydney, Levi, Austin, Grace, Owen, Brylie, Noah, Weston, Olivia, and Ava; great-great grandchild, Kaiden,; brother, Richard Carpenter; sister, Alberta Winner; son-in-law, David Brookover; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Jennifer Brookover and Robin McKinney; brother, Fred (Lucille) Carpenter; brother-in-law, Sheldon Winner; nephew, Mark Winner; husbands, Darrell Caudy and James Burt; and her parents.
Family and friends may visit from 10 AM until 12 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. We ask that guests maintain safe social distancing practices while at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private, but may be live streamed on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page at 12 Noon on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank Altercare of Thornville, Fairfield Medical Center, and FairHoPe Hospice for the excellent care Waneta received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice at 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH, 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 22 to May 25, 2020