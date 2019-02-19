|
Wayne Azbell
Rockbridge - Wayne A. Azbell, 83, of Rockbridge passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 14, 1935 in Hocking County to the late Emmett and Ethel Ruby (Wright) Azbell. Wayne owned and operated Azbell Brooms and he worked for Essex Wire for 26 years. Wayne will be remember for his devoted faith to the Lord.
Wayne is survived by children Evelyn (Aaron Proctor) Sturms, Sandra (David) Seifert, Nancy Azbell, Randy (Brenda) Azbell, Michael Azbell, Wayne Azbell Jr., James (Teresa) Azbell, Daniel (Candy) Azbell, Emmet Azbell, daughter in law Sheila Azbell; 21 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, sister Helen Williams; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 44 years Opal C. (Webb) Azbell and son Larry Azbell Sr., brother Leroy Azbell and many half-brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday February 21 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019