Wayne Fritz
BALTIMORE - Wayne Fritz, age 90, died September 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Charmaine. Born August 26, 1929, to the late Leroy and Ina Fritz in Baltimore, OH, Wayne was a member of the Liberty Union High School, Class of 1947, and served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea Conflict.
A lifelong resident of the Baltimore area, Wayne retired in 1994 from Jones, Cochenour & Co. In retirement Wayne enjoyed community service, reading, traveling and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his sister, Carol England, sister in law, Rebecca Todd; his son, Mike (Phyllis); his daughter, Jill Maldovan (Dan); and his grandsons, Cory (Sarah), Alex, Matt and Mark; his granddaughter, Mariah; his great grandson, Teddy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn.
Special thanks to the caring staff of Mother Angeline McCrory Manor.
Friends and family may visit the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 25 prior to a funeral service officiated by Pastor David Bubb. Burial will follow at the Union Evangelical Cemetery with the Baltimore VFW Post 3761 conducting military rites at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Fairfield County District Library, 219 N Broad St, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019