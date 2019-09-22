|
|
Wendel Fox
Lancaster - Wendel E. Fox, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born February 16, 1934 in Lancaster and was the son of the late Earl and Coral (Hewitt) Fox. Wendel was a 1952 graduate of Lancaster High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from Anchor Hocking after 28 years of service and a member of AFGWU Local 25.
He is survived by three children, Wendy (Keith Bates) Fox of Mt. Perry, Mark Fox and Scott Fox both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Grant Murdock and Seth (Lindsay) Fox and their mother, Melissa Fox and a great grandson on the way; and a special friend, John Lamb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Fox; daughter-in-law, Veronica Fox and a brother, Donald Fox.
A grave side service will be held 11:00 a.m.Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster with Rev. Melvin Truex officiating.. Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda have been trusted with the arrangements.
The family would like contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Fairfield Area Human Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Wendel's memory.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019