Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendel Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendel Fox


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendel Fox Obituary
Wendel Fox

Lancaster - Wendel E. Fox, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born February 16, 1934 in Lancaster and was the son of the late Earl and Coral (Hewitt) Fox. Wendel was a 1952 graduate of Lancaster High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from Anchor Hocking after 28 years of service and a member of AFGWU Local 25.

He is survived by three children, Wendy (Keith Bates) Fox of Mt. Perry, Mark Fox and Scott Fox both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Grant Murdock and Seth (Lindsay) Fox and their mother, Melissa Fox and a great grandson on the way; and a special friend, John Lamb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Fox; daughter-in-law, Veronica Fox and a brother, Donald Fox.

A grave side service will be held 11:00 a.m.Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster with Rev. Melvin Truex officiating.. Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda have been trusted with the arrangements.

The family would like contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Fairfield Area Human Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Wendel's memory.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now