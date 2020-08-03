Willard Cremeans
Lancaster - Willard A. Cremeans, 83 of Lancaster, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on December 25, 1936 in Columbus to the late Ernest and Eunice (Scarberry) Cramblit. Williard was Commander of VFW Post 1516 and 1380 for many years, as well as a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed playing guitar and loved music.
Willard is survived by his children, Crystal Lehman of Reynoldsburg, Charles Lehman of Millersport, Rick Cremeans of Indiana, Mark (fiancée Paula Mathias) Cremeans of Lancaster, Darrin Cremeans of Junction City, Brian Cremeans of Logan, Terry (Brenda) Cremeans of Lancaster; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jean, son, Jimmy Cremeans, brother, Gary Cramblit, and sisters, Linda Parker, Shirley Henry, and Darlene Cheatwood.
Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will take place at a later date in Elmwood Cemetery.
