Willard Hartman



Willard Hartman, age 88, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, on August 25, 2020. Willard was born on August 29, 1931 to the late Samuel and Leoma Ellen Hartman of Bremen, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his wife Nola Irene Hartman, by seven of his brothers, Carl, Sam, Elbert, Howard, Herb, Richard, and Fred Hartman and by his step-sister Minnie.



He is survived by his son, William R. Hartman, by his daughter Judy Jenkinson, by his brother Herman Hartman and by his grandchildren, Phillip and Mathew Hartman, and John and Magee Jenkinson, by his significant other - Claudette Jones, who has been with him for these last ten years, and her children- Bonnie Roby, Connie Gerstenlauer, James, Joseph, and Tim Marsch, including her 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Willard served faithfully, as a Deacon, for many years at Church of Christ, on Route 37, in Lancaster, Ohio. Mr. Hartman was also a Korean War Veteran who has served his country from 1951 to 1955, in the US Navy, onboard the Frigate - SS Sierra. He has also worked as a technician for Ohio Bell (AT&T Ohio) for over 42 years.



He had a great and humble heart, a lasting faith, a quiet, shy and sweet, lovable personality. He worked hard and he also enjoyed gardening, and wildlife, especially song birds, while domestic animals were loving and trusting him. He loved God, his family, his country and his neighbor.



Willard Otis Hartman will be buried in Lancaster, Ohio, on Friday October 2, at 2:00 pm, at the Maple Grove Cemetery - 4185 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road NE, West 1, Section 5, Lot 208 beside his wife, Nola Hartman. The US Navy will help in the burial. Minister Mark Mason from the Church of Christ will be doing the Eulogy.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store