1/
Willard Hartman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard Hartman

Willard Hartman, age 88, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, on August 25, 2020. Willard was born on August 29, 1931 to the late Samuel and Leoma Ellen Hartman of Bremen, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nola Irene Hartman, by seven of his brothers, Carl, Sam, Elbert, Howard, Herb, Richard, and Fred Hartman and by his step-sister Minnie.

He is survived by his son, William R. Hartman, by his daughter Judy Jenkinson, by his brother Herman Hartman and by his grandchildren, Phillip and Mathew Hartman, and John and Magee Jenkinson, by his significant other - Claudette Jones, who has been with him for these last ten years, and her children- Bonnie Roby, Connie Gerstenlauer, James, Joseph, and Tim Marsch, including her 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Willard served faithfully, as a Deacon, for many years at Church of Christ, on Route 37, in Lancaster, Ohio. Mr. Hartman was also a Korean War Veteran who has served his country from 1951 to 1955, in the US Navy, onboard the Frigate - SS Sierra. He has also worked as a technician for Ohio Bell (AT&T Ohio) for over 42 years.

He had a great and humble heart, a lasting faith, a quiet, shy and sweet, lovable personality. He worked hard and he also enjoyed gardening, and wildlife, especially song birds, while domestic animals were loving and trusting him. He loved God, his family, his country and his neighbor.

Willard Otis Hartman will be buried in Lancaster, Ohio, on Friday October 2, at 2:00 pm, at the Maple Grove Cemetery - 4185 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road NE, West 1, Section 5, Lot 208 beside his wife, Nola Hartman. The US Navy will help in the burial. Minister Mark Mason from the Church of Christ will be doing the Eulogy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved