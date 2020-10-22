William D. "Bill" Shook
Dumontville - William D. "Bill" Shook, 73, passed away Oct.10, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Bill was the longtime owner & operator of the Fairfield Athletic Club, having trained many members. He was born April 8, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late William W. "Bill" Shook and Bernice F. (Mann) Shook. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Lancaster High School. Bill is survived by daughters Andria Parrott and Lindsey Shook; brother Ronald R. Shook; sister LuAnne A. Shook; grandchildren Rhys and Charles Parrott, uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews, with special mention for nephew Jason Shook for his assistance. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved grandmother, Lucy A. (Reid) Mann. Bill will be remembered for his laugh, wit, and stories and will be sadly missed by his friends and family. May he rest in peace. An outdoor celebration of life will be held at his home on Ginder Rd. on Nov. 1st.around 4:00 p.m. Attendees please bring a lawn chair and memories of Bill. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave.