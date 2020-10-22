1/1
William D. "Bill" Shook
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. "Bill" Shook

Dumontville - William D. "Bill" Shook, 73, passed away Oct.10, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Bill was the longtime owner & operator of the Fairfield Athletic Club, having trained many members. He was born April 8, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late William W. "Bill" Shook and Bernice F. (Mann) Shook. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Lancaster High School. Bill is survived by daughters Andria Parrott and Lindsey Shook; brother Ronald R. Shook; sister LuAnne A. Shook; grandchildren Rhys and Charles Parrott, uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews, with special mention for nephew Jason Shook for his assistance. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved grandmother, Lucy A. (Reid) Mann. Bill will be remembered for his laugh, wit, and stories and will be sadly missed by his friends and family. May he rest in peace. An outdoor celebration of life will be held at his home on Ginder Rd. on Nov. 1st.around 4:00 p.m. Attendees please bring a lawn chair and memories of Bill. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
his home on Ginder Rd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans Funeral Home - Columbus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved