William Edward Hines
Lancaster - William Edward Hines, 73, of Lancaster, died Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born August 22, 1946 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of Charles V. and Faye W. (Ailes) Hines. He had worked at Lancaster Glass for 40 years.
William is survived by his children, Christy Kinser, Lisa Jones, Trina (Donald) Boyer, Theresa (Jon) Brown, Billie Hines and William Hines Jr.; siblings, Jo Anne (Ron) Kennedy, Bud (ReGina) Hines, Judy Hines and Tom Paskins; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Paskins; grandson, Jordan Boyer; and great-grandson, Preston Dickey.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at New Lebanon Cemetery, Junction City. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mark Lepi and Fairhope Hospice. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.