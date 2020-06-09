William Edward Hines
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Edward Hines

Lancaster - William Edward Hines, 73, of Lancaster, died Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born August 22, 1946 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of Charles V. and Faye W. (Ailes) Hines. He had worked at Lancaster Glass for 40 years.

William is survived by his children, Christy Kinser, Lisa Jones, Trina (Donald) Boyer, Theresa (Jon) Brown, Billie Hines and William Hines Jr.; siblings, Jo Anne (Ron) Kennedy, Bud (ReGina) Hines, Judy Hines and Tom Paskins; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Paskins; grandson, Jordan Boyer; and great-grandson, Preston Dickey.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at New Lebanon Cemetery, Junction City. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mark Lepi and Fairhope Hospice. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved