William "Bill" Fricker
Lancaster - William L. "Bill" Fricker, age 87 of Lancaster passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster. He was born February 16, 1932 in Lancaster, son of the late John L. and Margaret J. (Workman) Fricker. Bill was an Army veteran of the Korean War; he served as 6th Ward Councilman in the 1960's. He worked for Stuck Mold and Lancaster Glass before becoming a Marathon distributor in the 1970's. He owned Bremen Energy and was also a vendor on the NASCAR circuit in the 1980's. He also owned BJ's Drive Thru on Columbus Street in the 1980's. He was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post #1985 and the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ for over 75 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Anne L. Steiner, of Lancaster, and Alison (Jeff) Jackness, of Lakewood Ranch, FL; mother of his children, Wilma Jean Fricker, of Lakewood Ranch, FL; grandchildren, William, Jonathan, Nichlas and Tony Steiner, Travis (Julie) and Kyle (Emily) Grimm; great grandchildren, Ryot Steiner and Olivia Grimm; also his daughter, Shealisa (Harold) McClaskey, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Shawn (Rikki) McClaskey, and very special granddaughter, Kristena McClaskey; great grandchildren, Harrison and Madalynn McClaskey; special niece, Debbie McCafferty; special friends, Judy Love, Sarah, Wendell Fox, and Paul Ety; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Fricker; brother, Tom Drumm; sister, Mary Sayre; nephew, Rodger Drumm.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Brad Seevers and Rev. David Tingler officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bill's family would like to thank FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care and the Pickering House and Nancy Henry and Tammy Sullivan.
Memorial contributions may be made to AMVETS Post #1985 in Bill's name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019