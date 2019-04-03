Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Canal Winchester - William G. "Bill" Hart, age 76, of Canal Winchester, died Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Medical Center. Born November 24, 1942 in Columbus to the late Neil and Delores (Chippey) Hart, he was a 1960 graduate of Columbus South High School, and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a retired manager at Roadway Express, and was a member of Lithopolis American Legion Post 677 and the Port Charlotte (FL) Moose. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Hart; children, Nicholas (Lannette) Tipple, Lancaster, Karen Hart, Middlefield, Jeff (Lisa) Tipple, Stoutsville, Tracie Hart, Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Elliott Tipple, Codie Hart, Jeffery (Jennifer) Tipple, Eric (Julia) Tipple, Evin (Marissa) Tipple, Renee Hart; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Aiden, Addison, Scott, Emillia, Elizabella, and Austin; brother, Victor Hart, Houston, TX; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 2-4 & 6-7:30 pm Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
