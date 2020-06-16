William "Bill" George
William "Bill" George

Lancaster - William "Bill" George, age 79 of Lancaster, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born to the late Clarence B. and Marveen Sanford George on May 15, 1941 in Lancaster. He was a quality control manager at Wasserstrom. He was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church, was a past Baltimore Masonic Lodge #475 F and AM member, and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Janet George, daughter, Denise (Tom Kitsos) George, son, Mark (Lisa) George; step-children, Tiffany (Jeff) Weitz, Cheri (Derek) Weaver, Jill (Kevin) Shilling, and Aaron (Asia) Lynch; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Jill Schrader; brothers-in-law, Larry, Barry, and Richard Blackstone and families; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia J. George and his parents.

A funeral service will take place at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home in Baltimore on Friday at 11:30AM. Family and friends may call from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Caring Cremation will follow the service. The family will have a private burial of his cremated remains at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
