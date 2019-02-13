Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
William Green Obituary
William Green

Lancaster - William R. Green, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Main Street Terrace. He was born May 28, 1926 in Lancaster, son of the late Isaac and Alta (Highman) Green. Bill was a Navy veteran of WWII and he owned and operated Bill Green Insurance Agency for 60 years in Lancaster. He was a member of Maple Street United Methodist Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and was know to his family as a "Mr. Fix-it."

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Charla J. (DeRolph) Green; children, Randy (Carolyn) Green, of Mechanicsville, VA and Jill (Thom) Ailes, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brock and Abbie Ailes, Ty (Jessica) Green and Jay (Allison Fryar) Green; several nieces and nephews; his beloved Yellow Lab, Susie. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carlos, Harold, Russell, and Robert Green; sister, Bessie Shumaker.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Kevin Chambers officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Family requests memorial contributions to Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
