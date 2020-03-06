Resources
William Harry "Bill" Kelly

William Harry "Bill" Kelly

Lancaster - William Harry "Bill" Kelly, 85, of Lancaster, passed away on March 4, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on October 29, 1934 in Glouster, Ohio to the late Forest and Lena (Haning) Kelly. He was employed at Diamond Power for 42 years, and was an active member of the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ for over 50 years, where he served on the Bus Ministry, as a Sunday School Teacher, Usher, Youth Leader, and Trustee.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Martha Kelly; children, Diane (Michael) Miller, Michael Kelly and fiancé Sandra Pence, Debra (Paul) Hoagland, and Mark Kelly; grandchildren, Colleen (Jon) Edge, Aaron Miller, John Miller, Caitlin (Trey) Smith, Eilis (Dakota) Sidwell, Timothy (Brielle) Hoagland, Joseph (Jenna) Hoagland, and Rebecca ( Jacob) Shepard; great-grandchildren, Alaina Miller, Reilly and Reese Smith, Emerson Sidwell, and Aryella and Luka Hoagland; sisters-in-law, Erma Kelly and Kathryn Norman; aunt, Glenna Gamwell, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Kelly; sister-in-law, Evelyn Russell; and brothers-in-law, Don Norman and Riley Russell.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, 115 West Fifth Ave., Lancaster, OH, 43130, or FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH, 43130.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
