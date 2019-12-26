|
William J. (Bill) Getz
Stony Creek, VA - William J. (Bill) Getz
10-15-1950 - 12-18-2019
Bill was quite the nomad through midlife, living in several states before settling in Stony Creek, Virginia.
Son of the late Robert F. and D. Loretta Getz.
Survived by daughter, Ruby (Roberts) Darling of California, sister Barbara Wright of Dublin, brothers, (BJ) Robert (Nanette) of Somerset, Jeffrey
(Tresa) of Lancaster, nieces, Shawna (Rick) Schilling of Dublin, and Taylr Getz of Lancaster, nephew Matthew Getz of Lancaster.
Caring cremation has taken place.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019