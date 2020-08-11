1/1
William James ("Bill") Rolo
William ("Bill") James Rolo

Stuart, FL - William ("Bill") James Rolo, 90, of Stuart, Florida passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born on October 8,1929 in Ironton, Michigan to Abner and Viola Rolo. He was raised in Crandon, Wisconsin until his mid-teens. His family then moved to McArthur, Ohio where his father continued in the logging business. Bill graduated from McArthur High School. He then went to Ohio State University where he graduated in 1952 majoring in Civil Engineering.

Bill married his high school sweetheart Rita Rae George from McArthur, Ohio. He was drafted after graduating from Ohio State University and served in Korea. Later Bill and Rita settled in Lancaster, Ohio where they raised two children Jenny and Andy. Bill worked for Anchor Hocking in the Engineering division and retired after 37 some years as a Vice President in manufacturing.

Bill was husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed many activities including reading, bridge, golf, tennis and travel. He was also involved in charitable works throughout his adult life. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Rita of 65 years. He is survived by his daughter and son. Jenny (John), Andy (Rose) and five grandchildren Ben, Kate, Will (Angela), Amanda (Ricky) and Melina (Tyler). He has one great grandson Aspen. He will be truly missed by family and friends.

A memorial and celebration of his life will be at later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Hills Funeral Home, Palm City, Florida.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
