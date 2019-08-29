Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Sugar Grove, OH
William James Sharp


1954 - 2019
William James Sharp Obituary
William James Sharp

Columbus - Age 64 of Columbus, born in Sugar Grove, died on August 27, 2019.

Bill was a loving friend, son, brother, and uncle who will be missed by all who had the opportunity to be touched by his generous spirit.

He is survived by his parents, Emily Sharp and Jim and Lana Sharp, and three brothers, Thom, Bob, Mike, and their families.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30 from 5-8 PM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Lancaster and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 31 starting at 2 PM at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Sugar Grove.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
