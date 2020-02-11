Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Lancaster - William Lee Kistler, age 86 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 31, 1933 to the late Orville and Cora (King) Kistler. William was a 1951 Graduate of Logan High School and followed by his service in the U.S. Army. William retired as an Operator of the furnace room at Anchor Hocking Plant 2 after 34 years of service. He was a driver for the Fairfield County Disabilities and a member of Faith Memorial Church.

William is survived by his wife 43 years, Dorothy; son and daughters, Greg, Jodi, and Kelly (Keith) Bryant; grandchildren, Cole, Claire, and Carley Bryant; cousin, Mary Ann Goss; and niece, Kathie Lanker. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Service will be 10:30am Friday at Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery with military graveside honors conducted by the Lancaster Ohio Veterans Burial Squad.

Friends may visit 2 - 4 and 6 - 8:00pm Thursday at Sheridan Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Memorial Church

2610 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
