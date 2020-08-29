1/
William L. (Bill) Cassley
William (Bill) L. Cassley

Lancaster - William (Bill) L. Cassley, 87 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, August 28th, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 11th, 1933 to the late Philip R. Cassley Sr. and Maxine Ebert Cassley. Bill was married to the love of his life Patricia Bowman Foster-Cassley for 64 years, who survives him. Bill worked at Diamond Power in the Prevention Control Office for 31 years. He also worked for Clarko Bingo for 15 years, retiring on his 70th birthday. He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges, as well as a lifetime member of the United Commercial Travelers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with his friends at the Eagles and playing Bingo. He also enjoyed running the Eagles Bingo, having done so for 30 years.

Bill is survived by his sons, Gary Cassley of Lancaster and Michael (Jodie) Cassley of Columbus; sister, Diane (Oliver) Polling of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his children, Kelly Cassley and infant, Baby Cassley; sister, Norma Jean Unks and her husband, Ted Unks; brother, Philip R. Cassley Jr. and his wife, Stella Cassley; brother, Gerald Cassley; and half-brother, Sammie Rife.

The family would like to thank the staff at FairHoPe Hospice for their loving care and support of Bill.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 from 4PM-7PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private services will take place with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio) in memory of Bill.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
