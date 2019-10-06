|
|
William Maravy
Lancaster - William "Bill" M. Maravy, 70, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Lancaster on October 10, 1948 to the late William "Glen" Maravy and Maxine (Kilbarger) Maravy Fox. Bill graduated in1966 from Bishop Fenwick H.S., and married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Jenny Wessel in 1969. He graduated from the Ohio State University College of Pharmacy in 1974, and was employed with Risch Drug Stores in Lancaster for over 55 years. Bill started out with Risch's while in high school, then as a pharmacist, and later became co-owner for a period that spanned 37 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time on his farm, and especially mushroom hunting each spring.
Bill is survived by his children, Bill (Deb) Maravy, Megan (Eric) Milisits, Paul (Breanna) Maravy, Kit (Ethan) Bailey, and Mollie (Blake) Bryan; grandchildren, Kaylee, (Claire), Ryan, Jennifer (Anthony), David, Emily (Bryce), William, Gianna, Alisanta, Lewis, Meadow, and Clinton; great grandchildren, Lexi, Henry and Ridge; sister-in-law, Jean (Tom) Cox; brother-in-law, Tom (Cheryl) Wessel; he is also survived by aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews and special friends who loved coming to the farm. A special thanks to the Farm Manager.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny; son, Patrick Maravy; grandson, John Maravy; step-dad, Harold Fox, and son-in-law, Russell Foster, Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman officiating. Internment of cremains will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. After the grave side committal, the family will receive friends at the family farm to continue to celebrate Bill's life.
The family request memorial contributions to the West After School Program, 620 Garfield Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Bill's memory.
Arrangements by the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. Notes of condolences can be shared at mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019