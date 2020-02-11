|
William McCrary
Las Vegas, NV - William Clinton 'Bill' McCrary departed this world January 28, 2020, after a short battle with throat and tongue cancer, in Las Vegas, Nevada with his loving wife, Vicki, at his bedside. He had made his home there for several years. He was born December 19, 1938 to Walter Franklin McCrary and Susan Blanche Mullen in Lenoir, North Carolina. From an early age music resonated from deep within his soul. In both Jr. and high school, he was part of the band playing trombone. He graduated from Lenoir High School in 1957 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the United States Army as a musician. His first assignment was with the VII Corps Army Band in Stuttgart, Germany. Other assignments included: 72nd Army Band at Ft. MacArthur in San Pedro, CA and the School of Music at Norfolk, VA where he subsequently graduated in 1968 as Chief Warrant Officer. His assignments as Band Director included: 77th Army Band at Ft. Sill, OK; 101st Airborne Division Band at Ft. Campbell, KY; and the 84th Army Band at Kelly Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. It was while Bill commanded the Band in Stuttgart, Germany where he met the love of his life and soulmate for life, Vicki Lynn Anderson. She played drums and percussion, so it is quite understandable that they definitely made beautiful music together; it was in their heart and soul. Upon his retirement January 21, 1979, after 21 years as a Chief Warrant Officer III, Bill and Vicki settled in Lancaster, Ohio where they were married January 1, 1980. During his time in Lancaster, he registered and became a lifelong member of American Legion Post 11. During his civilian life he became a passionate golfer, a past time he shared with his wife Vicki. He often brought his golf clubs on vacation so he could play new courses wherever he traveled. Another hobby he enjoyed was birdwatching. He could tell you the name of almost every bird he would see.
Bill leaves behind his adoring wife, Vicki; daughters Susan (Mike) Cooper and Debbie McCrary; grandchildren, Jasmyn (Dondia) LeNoir, Daniel (Alyssa) Cooper, Devin Cooper, Kelly Ocon, and Caelen Alsing; great-grandchildren, Keyani, Aviana, and Brooklyn; sister, Carolyn Ragsdale; and many cherished friends in Lancaster, Ohio, Okeechobee, Fl. and Oviedo, Fl. He also leaves behind his dear friends in Las Vegas, NV, Sarah Zanoni and Monica Guinn. He was preceded in death by his beloved 'Granny,', Julia Haigler and his parents.
Friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home.
Funeral will be 10:30AM Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Smeltzer officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the Lancaster Ohio Veterans Burial Squad. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020