William Robert Gray Sr.
William Robert Gray Sr.

Circleville - 73, of Circleville, died unexpectedly May 25th, 2020.

He was born March 19th, 1947, Ross Co. to the late Harold Elsworth Gray and Elsie Marie Arledge-Miller.

He is preceded in death by sister Patricia Marie (Gray) Marrazzi and grandson Joshua Glenn Parrish.

Surviving are brother Harold Wayne Gray, his partner Lenda E. Kaylor and his pet Lucy. Sons William (Lori) Gray, Daniel (Tracy) Gray, Millard Scott the 3rd. Daughters Constance (Mark) Gray, Tina (John) Parrish, Rebecca S McCune, Shannon M Gray, Crystal A Thomas, Jennifer J Frost, Crystal l Johnson. He was loved by his 30 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. He will be forever loved and never forgotten.

Celebration of life at a later time.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
