William Schooley, Jr.
Lancaster - William F. Schooley, Jr., 92, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 7, 1926 in Adelphi, OH to the late William F. and Cora (Fetheroff) Schooley. Bill was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He received two purples hearts for his service in the Korean Conflict. Bill was a lifelong farmer, he had to quit high school to help his father on the family farm. Bill was able to purchase his own 130 acre farm in 1958. He was a retired tool and die maker for General Motors. Bill will be remembered for being a hardworking self-made man, after putting in a full day at GM he would return home and tend to the farm. After retirement he started playing golf which he enjoyed with his friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Donna (Tolley) Schooley, son, Michael Schooley, daughter, Kathy (Mark) Wood, son Paul (Cynthia) Schooley, step-children Scott (Rita) Dillinger, Dawn Cunningham and Chris (Joan) Dillinger; 20 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, numerous other family members and friends whom he cherished.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary (Sigrist) Schooley, son, Pat Schooley, daughter and son-in-law Paula (Bob) Bigham, son-in-law Brian Cunnigham, his parents, father and mother-in-law Paul and Gertrude Sigrist, father and mother-in-law Ray and Rozella Tolley, brothers Lee (Mildred), Oland (Pauline), Roy (Kathryn), Charles W. (Mary) and Ray (Margaret) Schooley, sisters Okal (Gloven) Routte, Blanche (Jim) Hershberger, Florence (Edward) Palmiter, Ival (Harold) Eck, Violet Rose, Nellie (Russell) Carpenter, Wilma (Richard) Ralph.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019